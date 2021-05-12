Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown joins mayoral race

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown is running for mayor after filing paperwork to begin raising funds.

Councilman Andre Dickens is expected to officially enter the race later this week, too, according to a report from Atlanta Civic Circle.

The council members entered the race after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the surprise announcement last week she would not seek a second term.

The race continues to heat up up with Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, local attorney Sharon Gay, Socialist Party Workers’ candidate Rachele Fruit, and newcomers Brandon Adkins and Amanda McGee all declaring their candidacies or filing paperwork to raise funds.

There’s also plenty of rumors circulating that former Mayor Kasim Reed, former council members/mayoral candidates Cathy Woolard and Mary Norwood, and former state Senator Jason Carter may also jump into the race.

Brown enters the race while under federal indictment on financial fraud charges that happened before he was elected to the city council. Brown said he is innocent and would not let the allegations disrupt his work for the city and his constituents.