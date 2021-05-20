Atlanta City Council approves creation of public safety commission

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation at its May 17 meeting to establish a Public Safety Commission tasked with providing recommendations for public safety reforms in Atlanta. The commission would be comprised of community stakeholders, including members from law enforcement, fire and emergency response, the judicial system, and other experts in public safety.

Other items adopted Monday include:

• Adopted legislation authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $4 million to be used for the construction and equipping of an emergency medical services micro station at 4532 Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta tshorten EMS response times for the community.

• An ordinance to amend the City Code of Ordinances to create a violent conduct nuisance ordinance and provide that licensed establishments found to be in violation of the ordinance will be subject to “due cause” for revocation and/or denial of a liquor license.

• A resolution to authorize the Atlanta Police Department to expand its Recapture Program for the purpose of re-hiring retired police officers who may be assigned specifically to patrol the City’s parks and recreation facilities (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3445).

• A resolution designating Southwest Atlanta and District 11 in Fulton County as an “Opportunity Hub Innovation and Equity District” to promote an equitable and inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem.

• A resolution requesting that the Urban Design Commission provide a historical contextualization of the Henry W. Grady statue located at 50 Marietta Street NW.

Items introduced to be considered at the meeting include:

• An ordinance to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances to require that all service stations install continuous video recording systems at each fuel pump.

• A resolution requesting the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Atlanta Police Department complete a joint study for the purpose of determining the number of retired police officers that would be required through the Recapture Program to cover the patrol of Atlanta parks and parks facilities.

• An ordinance requesting the executive director of the Atlanta Urban Design Commission nominate property located at 868 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW – the Marquette Lounge – as a historic building or site.

• An ordinance to amend the 1982 Atlanta Zoning Ordinance to create Chapter 42 entitled “Intown South Commercial Corridor Overlay” to spur development along commercial corridors primarily located within District 4.