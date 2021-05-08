8th annual Midtown Garden Stroll returns May 16





The Midtown Neighbors’ Association will host its 8th Annual Midtown Garden Stroll on Sunday, May 16, from noon until 5 p.m. This free event takes place throughout the Historic Midtown Garden District.

The stroll is an outdoor self-guided tour, providing a rare opportunity to experience some of Midtown’s private gardens. Homes are clearly marked with signs indicating their participation, and homeowners will often be on hand to share their gardening secrets and answer questions about their yard.

New for 2021 is the Garden Stroll Market featuring a variety of local plant and garden-related vendors, plus food and drink options for attendees to enjoy before heading out on the Stroll. The Garden Stroll Market will be centrally located in front of homes in the on Penn Avenue between 6th Street and 7th Street. This will also be the headquarters for the Midtown Garden Stroll on the day of the event.

All attendees of the Midtown Garden Stroll must wear a face mask over their nose and mouth, and everyone will be expected to observe proper social distancing at all times.

Guests may obtain a map of participating homes at MidtownAtlanta.org, on the Midtown Neighbors’ Association Facebook page; or pick up a complimentary printed copy on the day of the event at our Garden Stroll Headquarters.