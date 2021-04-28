Your Next Home Could Be In… Pratt Pullman District

Where is it? The historic Kirkwood neighborhood located in the DeKalb County portion of the City of Atlanta. It’s a 12 minute ride on Decatur-DeKalb Avenue from Downtown.

Where does the name come from? Pratt Engineering operated a sugar and fertilizer processing plant on the site starting in 1904 (and made munitions there during World War I) before it was purchased in 1926 by the Pullman company to repair their railroad sleeper cars until the mid-1950s. It was a train repair and manufacturing yard under several names until the 1970s. Most people still call it Pullman Yard.

What’s happening their now? The site’s large, abandoned buildings became a favorite filming location for hits like “The Hunger Games,” “Divergent,” and “Baby Driver,” so it seems natural that the site was purchased by LA-based Atomic Entertainment to become a hub for filmmakers and creatives. In the words of Atomic co-founder Adam Rosenfelt, “Have lunch, grab a drink, see some art, and watch a movie being made.”



So where do I live? Alliance Residential is finishing up Pratt Pullman’s first residential component, Broadstone Pullman, a 354-unit apartment complex spread across three buildings. The mix of studio, one, and two-bedrooms will be available early next year. Expect an industrial aesthetic including brick walls, exposed beams. and ductwork. More residential options are coming to the site “over the next couple of years,” Rosenfelt said. On the edge of the district, more new homes are being built, including Pullman Flats (pullmanflats.com), and the preserved cottages in the Kirkwood neighborhood are adjacent to the Pratt Pullman District.

Can I visit now? The ballyhooed “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” (vangoghexpo.com) opens May 19 in the iconic Building 1 and will be onsite through at least the end of the year. The first restaurants and bars open on the site this month, too, including The Abby Singer pub. Also debuting is the Historic Rail Park, a “moveable alcohol park” inside modified shipping containers that will traverse the district on uncovered, historic rail lines.

For more information, visit pullmanyards.com, facebook.com/prattpullmandistrict, or @prattpullmandistrict on Instagram.