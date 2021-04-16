Report: Decatur Schools superintendent put on administrative leave amid investigation

The Decatur School Board unanimously voted April 15 to place Superintendent David Dude on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into his use of vacation days.

According to a report from Decaturish, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman will be acting superintendent until the investigation is completed. The board made its decision after holding a closed-door meeting to decide Dude’s fate and discuss litigation. There have been five lawsuits filed against City Schools of Decatur on Dude’s watch.

The school district’s former human resources director, David Adams, filed a lawsuit against the district claiming in January claiming Dude took more vacation than he was allowed under his contract. Adams claims Dude retaliated and eventually forced him and former finance director Susan Hurst out of the district.

Subsequent reporting by Decaturish revealed evidence to support the claims made in that lawsuit and also revealed that Dude’s most recent contract renewal made it harder and more expensive for the board to fire him. The board rescinded that contract and had planned to renegotiate it. It’s unclear whether that process is on hold pending the outcome of this investigation.

