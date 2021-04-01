Quick Bites: Le Petit Marché and One Eared Stag shutter as Southern Belle and Hungry Peach reopen

Le Petit Marché owner Marche Sparks has closed the popular Kirkwood restaurant after 13 years to focus on family and new goals. Sparks said in a video posted to social media that she was proud of the restaurant team, which survived the pandemic through offering takeout, but she was ready to go back to her real estate career and spending more time with her family.

Another closure to report: Inman Park’s One Eared Stag shuttered on March 21. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle owners Robert Phalen and Frank Bailey decided not to renew the lease on the restaurant after a difficult pandemic year followed by the death of their partner, Brent Quick, in a January car accident.

Chef/owner Joey Ward is reopening Southern Belle in Poncey-Highland today, April 1, offering socially-distanced four- and seven-course tasting menus for dinner, served in the restaurant’s dining room and on the patio, weather permitting. Cost will be $70-$125 per person, and vegan menu options will be available along with wine and zero-proof cocktail pairings at an additional cost. For more, visit southernbelleatl.com.

The Hungry Peach, located in the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) in Peachtree Hills has reopened after being shuttered during the pandemic. Co-owned by husband-and-wife team Kelly and Andrew Moore, who took ownership in March 2020, the café serves Southern southern style food, including its signature chicken salad plate, sandwiches, soups, salads and fresh baked goods. For more visit, thehungrypeach.com.

We reported last month’s that Bar Vegan is now open at Ponce City Market, but it also has another restaurant concept inside: Dinkies. The partnership between Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole and Big Dave Cheesesteak’s Derrick Hayes offers Slutty Vegan favorites alongside vegan cheesesteaks, cauliflower wings, egg rolls, tots and more. Dinkies is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside Bar Vegan.

Insomnia Cookies has opened it fourth store in Atlanta at 619 Edgewood Ave. The shop will deliver hot cookies until 1 a.m. or later to the neighborhood and surrounding communities. Visit insomniacookies.com for more.

Giving Kitchen, the nonprofit that helps food workers in need of assistance, will host a fundraising event, Team Hidi Spring Training, consisting of a series of curated virtual beverage and food events, each with its own theme, tasting menu and local talent. The events will include Beer Night (April 28, 7 p.m.), Spirits Night (May 2, 6 p.m.), Wine Night (May 6, 7 p.m.), GK Anniversary Party (May 13, 7 p.m.), and an Online Auction, which runs April 25 through May 9. For more, visit givingkitchen.org.

Neighborhood market Savi Provisions has opened its 9th location in AMLI Lenox, 3478 Lakeside Drive. The new location will focus on groceries, wine, cheese, and beer, with an option for grab and go meals. On an expansive outdoor patio, there will be a unique self-pour 14 beer tap wall, 16 wine options with wine dispensing equipment, and a variety of spirits. Visit saviprovisions.com for more information.