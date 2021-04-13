Publix supermarket coming to phase two of The Interlock in West Midtown

A 42,154 square foot Publix supermarket is coming to phase two of The Interlock development in West Midtown, according to developer S.J. Collins Enterprises.

“This will be a fantastic addition for West Midtown and we are thrilled to be able to bring Publix to this thriving location,” said Justin Latone, senior vice president of leasing for S.J. Collins Enterprises, the developer of The Interlock. “The energy and vibrancy of this location is attracting not only unparalleled dining and entertainment businesses, but also first to market tenants like Puttshack, TruFusion and more. Publix will be an exciting addition for office workers, residents and students here.”

Demolition for the site will begin in May and vertical construction will start in the fall of 2022.

“In this area alone, there is just under one million rentable square feet of office space under construction, comprised of four mixed-use projects, and upwards of 9,000 residential units that have either opened since 2014 or are planned for the area. This means that not only is there tremendous demand for restaurants and retail here, but day to day amenities such as banks, dry cleaners, and certainly a mainstream grocer,” said Latone.

Phase one of The Interlock is a nine-acre mixed-use property with 200,000 square feet of technology-focused office space, 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 349 luxury apartments and 18 townhomes, 70 single family homes and the 161-room Bellyard Hotel. There’s still 87,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space available in phase one.

Phase two will include another 40,000 square feet for retail space, 186,000 square feet for office space, student housing for Georgia Tech and the grocery store. The properties are connected to each other by a one-acre public park and Publix customers will have access from Ethel and Northside Drive with primary access to the other mixed uses from 11th Street.