Ponce City Market food hall expansion will open in early summer

Ponce City Market is working on an expansion of its Central Food Hall.

Set to open early this summer, the extension will add over 5,000 square feet of space on the first floor by taking over the former Onward Reserve space (which has relocated to the second floor) and a former property management office.

The new wing will house six restaurants and retail shops, plus communal seating throughout, including Nani’s Rotisserie Chicken, Vietvana Pho Noodle House, and JJ’s Flower Shop.

Additional businesses joining the Central Food Hall expansion will be announced soon.