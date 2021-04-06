Police seek suspects in two deadly hit-and-run incidents

Atlanta Police are searching for suspects and vehicles in two deadly hit-and-run cases.

Raley Morris, 28, was killed when the car he was driving was clipped by another vehicle on I-20 on March 27. Police are searching for an older model black Chevy Impala driven by a black male.

While other motorists tried to render aid to Morris and rescue his dog, the driver of the Impala stopped and came back to Morris’ car and allegedly rummaged through the wrecked car. A GoFundMe started for Morris alleges that a handgun, Rolex watch and Cartier bracelet were taken from the car.

Police are also search for the vehicle that struck and killed Ethan McAllister, 28, on April 3 near Lindbergh City Center on Piedmont Road.

Witnesses said the Georgia Tech graduate was hit by a black Ranger Rover as he crossed the street. McAllister was a friend of cast members of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” including Zim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle. Both have pleaded on social media for the driver to come forward or to provide information. A GoFundMe account has been set up for McAllister at this link.

Anyone with information in the cases should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or visit this link.