Police make arrest in multiple child molestation cases at West End summer camp

Atlanta Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in obtaining more information and additional victims in a child molestation case at a West End summer camp.

APD said a suspect working at the West End Family Life and Community Center summer camp at 1191 Donnelly Ave. has been taken into custody. The name of the suspect, a man in his 50s, the number of victims, and the specific charges have not been released yet due to the ongoing investigation.

The incidents occurred in May, June, and July from 2016 to 2018 at the camp run by the West End Seventh Day Adventist Church where the suspect was a member. All the victims were under age 12.

“This case is heartbreaking because the people entrusted to protect children – our most vulnerable population – violated the trust and harmed innocent children,” APD Lt. Felicia Claxton said in a Friday news conference.

A parent contacted APD earlier this year to report the incidents, according to a statement released by APD. The Special Victims Unit encourages anyone with additional information to call (404) 546-7896.