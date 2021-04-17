No appointment necessary for vaccine at Mercedes-Benz stadium starting April 18

Starting Sunday, April 18, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations daily without an appointment for first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Residents without an appointment should report to Gate 1 for on-site check-in.

Hours of operation are for the next week:

Sunday, April 18, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 19, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Residents in need of second doses must ensure that at least 21 days have passed since their initial appointments, and should bring their completed vaccination cards from the first dose appointments.

At this time the Pfizer vaccine is approved for all residents age 16 and over. Parking is free at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in the Silver, Red and Orange lots.

The vaccine is offered at no charge. Insurance is not required, but residents who are insured are encouraged to bring their insurance information.

Appointments are still required at all other Fulton County vaccination sites at this time.