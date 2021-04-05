News Briefs: GA wins ‘Water Wars’; At-Promise Center opens; 15th St. project gets grant

The United States Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling on April 1 declaring victory for Georgia in the “Water Wars” litigation brings an eight-year court saga to a close. In 2013, Florida brought its case to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that Georgia’s consumption of water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee- Flint River Basin caused low flows in the Apalachicola River, which harmed Florida’s oyster fisheries and river ecosystem. As a remedy, Florida asked the court to cap Georgia’s consumption in the basin. In its decision, the court held that Florida to prove its argument and event contributed to its own issues by allowing over-harvesting of oysters. “The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision is a resounding victory for Georgia and a vindication of years-long effort by multiple governors and attorneys general here in the Peach State to protect our citizens’ water rights,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “Our state will continue to wisely manage water resources and prioritize conservation, while also protecting Georgia’s economy and access to water.”

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson, Interim APD Chief Rodney Bryant and Councilmember Joyce Sheperd for a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 1 celebrating Atlanta’s newest At-Promise Center located in the city’s Pittsburgh neighborhood. In her 2021 State of the City address, Bottoms announced the hiring of the City’s first-ever Senior Director of Youth Engagement. The Senior Director will work in collaboration with Atlanta Public Schools and other partners to find opportunities to harness the potential and entrepreneurial energy of Atlanta’s young people. Additionally, the mayor announced a forthcoming partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation, the Police Athletic League and Atlanta Public Schools for additional At-Promise Centers that will serve as intake hubs to assess the needs of young people and provide them with the resources needed to excel in life. The additional centers present the opportunity to prevent crime before it occurs through mentorship and counseling. The newest At-Promise Center is located at 836 Metropolitan Parkway SW.

The Atlanta Regional Commission announced that the planned extension of 15th Street was recently awarded a $2 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration. The project will be a multi-modal connection that extends 15th Street from its current end point at West Peachtree Street two blocks west to Williams Street. The project will have one vehicular travel lane in each direction with dedicated turn lanes to West Peachtree Street and Spring Street. The new cross section will also include five-foot tree planting/furniture zones and 10-foot sidewalks on both sides of the street. Sidewalk level bikes lanes will provide a higher level of safety and a direct connection to the Arts Center MARTA Station as well as bicycle routes planned for Spring Street and West Peachtree Street. Read more at this link.