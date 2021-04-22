News Briefs: ‘Duty to intervene’ resolution; pedestrian safety and transit grants; Home on the Westside

District 3 Councilman Antonio Brown introduced a resolution during Monday’s meeting that encourages the Atlanta Police Department to amend its “Duty to Intervene” standard operating procedure. The resolution calls on APD to consider providing additional responsibilities for police officers to intercede when fellow officers are engaged in using excessive force or other unlawful activities. The resolution was introduced one day before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) today announced that it has awarded $144,000 in Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) grants to the Upper Westside Community Improvement District and Midtown Alliance to examine pedestrian safety and incorporate creative placemaking at existing transit stops along Huff Road, Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, West Peachtree Street and Spring Street. The Upper Westside CID will receive a $64,000 grant and Midtown Alliance a $80,000 grant.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined members of the Westside Future Fund (WFF) on April 21 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the $5.5 million extensive renovation of 395 James P. Brawley Drive—part of WFF’s Home on the Westside initiative to provide quality, affordable housing for legacy residents in Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhoods. The renovations feature new usable outdoor space, on-site laundry facilities and free high-speed AT&T Wi-Fi access. Through further collaboration with the City, 20 units will be offered for subsidized rent through Atlanta Housing’s Home Flex rental assistance program.