News Briefs: Armed robbery at Lenox Square; Northeast Trail segment completed; 25mph signs installed

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a parking area of Buckhead’s Lenox Square April 13 in the latest incident of violent crime that has dogged the luxury mall for over a year. According to an Atlanta Police Department report, the incident happened around 4:28 p.m. at the 3393 Peachtree Road mall. Before entering the mall, the victim realized she forgot a mask and began walking back to her vehicle. A blue Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate number 1DN9648 approached her “at a rapid speed,” according to the report, and a Black male around 6-feet-3-inches tall got out of the passenger seat and demanded her purse. The woman refused and struggled with the robber, who threw her to the ground, causing scrapes and scratches to her wrist. The robber then pointed a handgun at the victim and she gave him the purse.The robber entered the Hyundai, which left the area. According to the report, the purse contained $580 in cash, “roughly 12-15 financial cards” and the victim’s driver’s license and Social Security card.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) and Georgia Power have completed work on a portion of the Northeast Trail and it is now open to the public in an advanced interim state. The trail runs through the Piedmont Heights and Ansley Park neighborhoods and is accessible behind Ansley Mall and via a ramp connection from Montgomery Ferry Road. At 0.7 miles in length, this paved, multi-use trail – known as Segment 2 – is part of the larger Northeast Trail that will ultimately connect from the northern end of the Eastside Trail by Piedmont Park up to the Lindbergh MARTA station. The next phase of work for Segment 2 will fully complete 1.2 miles of the multi-use trail between Westminster Drive and Mayson Street, including: the paved trail, a connection to Piedmont Avenue, lighting and security cameras, bridgework, planting, and stormwater management systems. A public meeting with updates on the planning and design for the full northeast corridor will take place on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. Details and registration are at www.beltline.org/meetings.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms authorized the installation of 25 miles per hour speed limit signs throughout Atlanta. Administered by the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT), this initiative to reduce vehicular speeds is part of a citywide commitment made in 2020 to adopt and implement Vision Zero to safeguard city streets. When the sign installations are complete, nearly 75 percent of the city’s streets will be reduced to a 25 mph speed.