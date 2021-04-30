New, Now, Next: A roundup of new living options coming soon and available for move-in

The proliferation of building cranes across Midtown and Downtown will continue unabated for years to come as more high-rises prepare to break ground.



Atlanta’s love affair with mixed-use developments will mean tall apartment buildings with ground floor retail and restaurant space. There’s even a high-rise coming to Downtown earmarked for public school teachers and education professionals



Here’s a roundup of some of the announced projects and a few that are opening their doors soon.

One of the most talked about Midtown projects is Middle Street Partners’ 1081 Juniper Street dual-tower project which will mean the demolition of beloved LGBTQ+ favorites Einstein’s restaurant and Joe’s on Juniper.

1081 Juniper will have a 38 and 34 story towner with a combined 470 apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail. At its April meeting, the Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) urged the developer to rethink the street-level experience and consider adding more outdoor dining space.



Whether Einstein’s and Joe’s will have space in the new development or reopen elsewhere has not been confirmed by Metrotainment Cafes.



The DRC also saw updated plans from Toll Brothers for a dual-tower project at 1018 West Peachtree Street. First proposed before the pandemic, the first phase of the project is a 37-story residential tower with 376 apartments and 4,900 square foot retail along West Peachtree The second phase is a 35-story student tower fronting Spring Street. The developer is addressing DRC concerns about retail/restaurant access, bike parking, and shielding for the parking deck.



Just up the street, Hanover Company is preparing to go vertical with a 40-story mixed-use tower at 1230 West Peachtree. The project will consist of more than 400 apartments, 260,000 square feet of office space, and 8,600 square feet of ground-level retail.



Staying in Midtown, Lincoln Ventures’ 859 Spring student housing project will loom over the Cheetah strip club at the edge of Technology Square. The 26-story building will have 195 units with 550 beds for students, ground-level retail, and underground parking. The parking was a design modification made by Lincoln after discussions with neighboring MidCity Lofts and the city.



In Downton, RBH Group plans to build a 445-unit teachers and seniors project at 98 Cone Street. Called Teachers Village-Seniors Village Atlanta, the 31-story building would include 229 units for teachers, 140 of which would be reserved for a mix of households with incomes at 60 percent and 80 percent of area median income. Other units would be earmarked for ages 55 and up and include independent and assisted living residences. There would also be a parking deck and retail on the lower two floors. RBH has similar teacher village projects in Hartford, CT and Newark, NJ.



If you’re ready to buy now, Seven88 West Midtown, a new 22-story residential condo complex at 930 Howell Mill Road, has four model homes available for tours. Open by appointment, the model homes feature four unique floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms, offering options for a variety of buyer preferences. Hardwood floors, large windows, and lux kitchens are some of the details in the homes ranging in price from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. For more information, visit 788WestMidtown.com.

Capital City Real Estate is also breaking ground on The Roycraft, a new six-story, 42-unit luxury condominium development on the Atlanta BeltLine in Virginia-Highland. The first units are slated to be completed by summer 2022 and are being marketed by @Ansley Developer Services.

Located at 675 Drewry Street NE, with direct access to the Beltline’s Eastside Trail, The Roycraft will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums priced from the low $400,000s to $1.2 million. The Roycraft is taking its design cues from the historic Craftsman-style homes that dot the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. For sales information, visit theroycraftcondos.com.



And if you’re ready to sign a lease in a new neighborhood, head south to Broadstone Summerhill. Alliance Residential Company’s new luxury apartment complex at 100 Fulton Street is comprised of three residential buildings with 276 studio, one and two-bedroom apartment units. Each open-floorplan unit has custom entry mud benches, large-format wet-islands, plank-style vinyl wood flooring, designer lighting packages, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and sleek Moen plumbing fixtures. For more details, visit broadstonesummerhill.com.