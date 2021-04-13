Morningside Farmers Market celebrates new home with ‘Green Eggs & Jam’

Now located in the Morningside Presbyterian Church parking lot at 1411 N. Morningside Drive, the Morningside Farmers Market is kicking off the spring season at its “Green Eggs & Jam” event on April 17 from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

There will be breakfast prepared by Chef Cathy Conway of Avalon Catering, as well as organic produce, starter vegetable plants, kids activities, music and more.

“We want more people in the neighborhood to rediscover the market,” said Jessica Lavandier a volunteer helping to “market the market”.

The new location offers a spacious, tree-lined setting from a welcoming host.

“Supporting an organic market is a way we, as a church, can reflect our care for creation, our care for our bodies through healthy food, and our commitment to community,” Pastor Katie Owen Aumann shared.

Since 1995, the market has sold local, fresh, Certified Organic items every Saturday morning year-round. You’ll find produce from Diamond Hill and Sparta Gardens; eggs and meats from Grateful Pastures, Riverview Farms and Woodsong Farms; Café Campesino coffee; Antonio’s Pasta fresh raviolis; Pure Bliss bars; Root Baking Co. croissants and more.

“I love getting to know my farmer, “ said volunteer Mary Leight. “They give you clues if you don’t know what to do with Kohlrabi or Radicchio. It’s a way of stretching what might not be in your typical basket of food.”

Vendors are also feeling the love in their new home.

“I really like the new location,” said Caleb Lloyd with Honey Next Door. “A lot of our regular folks had no issues coming straight here. It has a lot more space and potential.”

As demand continues to grow, now the market can, too.

“We’re currently looking for more organic growers to fill out the space and offer more fantastic produce,” said Wes Swancy of Riverview Farms and Board President of Morningside Farmers Market. His family farm is located in north Georgia – near Ranger.

Following COVID safe practices, more families from the neighborhood are showing up.

“It’s really a jewel for Morningside, so we want people to support it,” Lavandier said.