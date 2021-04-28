Mercedes-Benz Stadium announces return to full capacity with May 15 Atlanta United match

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will “increase capacity to 100 percent” beginning with the May 15 Atlanta United match with CF Montréal.

AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) said in a press release the move is “due to the increased access to vaccine distribution, and health and safety protocols in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, along with the high demand from our fans.”

Additionally, the Atlanta Falcons are planning to be at full capacity for games at the start of the season in the fall per a statement made by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment, in the press release. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to re-open the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will maintain health and safety protocols currently in place including, required face-coverings for fans, hand sanitization stands throughout the building, cleaning and sanitization before, during and after events, and increased cleaning staff.

The downtown arena has been used as a mass vaccination site for the last few months, inoculating more than 220,000 people and counting.

The Atlanta Braves also announced Wednesday that full capacity would return to Truist Park beginning with the May 7 game against the Philadelphia Phillies.