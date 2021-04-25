Krog Street District rebranding, expanding with two new buildings along BeltLine

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Renderings courtesy of Asana Parnters

The gravel lot at the corner of Lake Avenue and Krog Street in Inman Park that serves as parking for Krog Street Market and Stove Works will be occupied by a brand new mixed-use building for retail and office space.

That’s just part of Asana Partners’ expansion and rebranding of what is now being called Krog Street District, which encompasses Krog Street Market, Stove Works, and the homes and shops at SPX Alley on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

“Since purchasing historic Krog Street Market and Atlanta Stove Works several years ago, we’ve envisioned a more complete and connected experience for The Krog District,” Seth Black, Asana Partners Managing Director, said in a media statement. “We’re excited to take the next step, providing visitors a curated selection of shopping, dining, and service destinations as well as additional office space – all with a more cohesive layout and improved connectivity to the BeltLine.”

A new breezeway through Atlanta Stove Works is a key feature of the redevelopment project, providing direct access from Krog Street Market to the BeltLine Trail. The multi-use area created by the breezeway also introduce new outdoor dining and gathering space.

The building at the corner of Lake and Krog Street will be a three-story brick structure offering an additional 31,000 square feet of retail and office space. Another four-story building adjacent to Krog Street Market will provide 28,000 square feet of ground-level retail and office space, along with a new 186-space parking garage.

Both new buildings have been designed in partnership with the Inman Park Neighborhood Association and the City of Atlanta Urban Design Commission to preserve the historic architecture of the community, according to Asana.

“The Krog District already is a thriving area with exceptional dining and retail options in one of Atlanta’s hottest yet historic neighborhoods. The redevelopment’s well-crafted, intentional merchandising mix will complement the neighborhood and elevate the experience, creating an 18-hour destination for locals and visitors,” added Black.

Work is scheduled to begin later this year with targeted completion in Summer 2022.

SRS Real Estate Partners and Capital Real Estate Group will lead the retail and office leasing efforts, respectively.