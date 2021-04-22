Inman Park Tour of Gardens in bloom this weekend

The Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes won’t be held this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but the more socially distanced Inman Park Tour of Gardens is on for this weekend, April 23-25.

The tour will take guests inside some of the most eclectic and innovative yards in in the neighborhood. Visitors will see original landscapes and untraditional additions to classic homes with finely manicured lawns and sweeping views of the city. Each garden will hold a different surprise. Some will have dance troupes, live music, art, and more. Proceeds benefit community improvement projects.

“Due to the cancellation of the Inman Park Festival in 2020 and 2021, we were unable to embark on some of the lighting, sidewalk and park improvement initiatives that we had planned,” said Jane Bradshaw Burnette, Inman Park Festival Co-chair. “We’re excited to be able to hold a safe, socially distanced, and unique event in 2021, and the Inman ParkFestival and Tour of Homes will be back, bigger, quirkier, and more fun than ever for the 50th Anniversary in 2022.”

Tickets start at $25 and are available to purchase online at inmanparkfestival.org/gardens

To keep our guests safe, we will be limiting the numbers of tickets for sale in order to reduce crowd size. Tickets must be purchased for specific dates: Friday, April 23 (4-8 p.m.), Saturday, April 24 (noon-4 p.m.), or Sunday, April 25 (noon-4 p.m.).

You must redeem your ticket purchase for a wristband when you arrive at the festival at the Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave NE.

Masks are required to go on the Tour of Gardens.