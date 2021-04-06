Indoor mini-golf venue Puttshack opens at The Interlock on April 21

U.K.-based Puttshack will open its first indoor mini-golf and food venue on April 21 at The Interlock development at 1085 Howell Mill Road on the Westside.

The 25,000 square foot space has four tech-driven golf courses, global-inspired dining menu, cocktail bar, and rooftop patio. The entertainment space will open with CDC pandemic guidelines in place.

“We are thrilled to be opening Puttshack’s first U.S. location in Atlanta,” Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, said in a statement. “This city has an amazing energy, and we can’t wait to bring the Puttshack experience to the community in just a few short weeks.”

Puttshack will partner with Giving Kitchen, the nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers, with its menu give-back program. Puttshack is pledging $1 for every purchase of the Georgia Tailpipe, a locally inspired and sourced sharable dish of pulled pork, bacon collard greens and pimento cheese spring rolls.

Puttshack currently has three locations in London and will soon open venues in Chicago and Miami later this year. A fourth was just announced in Nashville with a 2023 opening date.

For more information about Puttshack Atlanta, visit puttshack.com.