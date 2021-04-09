In the Mix: Ticonderoga Club barkeep Alec Bales shares his groovy playlist

Alec Bales is lead bartender at the Ticonderoga Club in Inman Park, joining the staff as a server when it first opened in 2015. Bales started learning his mixology skills long before he was legally allowed to work behind a bar, so his classic yet distinct cocktails keep patrons coming back for more. We caught up with Alec for our Q&A and to get his groovy Spotify playlist.

I mostly drink beer and wine, but the occasional cocktail is probably an Americano.Everyday behind a bar is different so I just try to stay flexible and challenge myself as often as possible.The Porter in Little Five Points and Halfway Crooks in Summerhill.

Q. When you’re not behind the bar, what keeps you busy in the city?

A. Drinking coffee at Aurora and vintage shopping at Drugstore, the vintage shop in Little Five Points.

Q. What song or album has been on repeat lately?

A. “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers.