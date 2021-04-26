Formerly known as The Gulch, massive Centennial Yards project to begin infrastructure work

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Officials will gather in Downtown on Tuesday, April 27, to mark achievements and celebrate the start of infrastructure work on the $5 billion mixed-used project called Centennial Yards.

Formerly known as The Gulch, a warren of underground parking lots and train tracks covered over by viaducts around State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 50-acre project will include retail, office, residential, hotel and entertainment, and open space.

On Tuesday, there will be a ribbon cutting for The Lofts at Centennial Yards South (125 Ted Turner), and completion of 160 Trinity offices. Wild Leap Brewery has been announced as the first tenant for 125 Ted Turner.

The event will also mark the start of infrastructure work on the overall project and construction at 99 Ted Turner creative offices, and the Canyon – a 740-foot-long experiential retail, dining and event destination, 185 Spring offices, and Nelson Bridge.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler, developer CIM Group vice presidents Devon McCorkle and Shannon Crowell, and Stream Realty senior vice president Ben Reeves.

For more information about Centennial Yards, visit www.centennialyards.com.