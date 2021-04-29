City to add 10,000 new streetlights in areas of high crashes and crime

The City of Atlanta will add 10,000 news streetlights in areas with high rates of traffic crashes and crime.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the streetlights as part of her “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night” initiative.

“Streetlights are proven to help prevent both crime and traffic crashes. The addition of thousands of lights on our streets will continue our priority to keep our communities safe,” Bottoms said in a press release “This is not only an investment in Atlanta’s infrastructure—this is an investment in public safety.”

The plan follows a six-month streetlight inventory and assessment to conducted by the City of Atlanta’s Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) and a team of industrial engineering students at Georgia Tech. As part of the inventory, the team has evaluated the city’s existing streetlight footprint and identified where additional streetlights are most needed based on crime rates, crash rates, and existing lighting coverage.

The team estimated that crime could decrease as much as 20 percent in neighborhoods targeted through streetlight intervention.

While streets in every corner of the city will receive additional lighting as part of the initiative, there will also be a focus on getting more installed in Southwest Atlanta.