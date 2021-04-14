Chattahoochee Food Works begins soft opening phase on April 15

Chattahoochee Food Works – the new food hall at The Works development on the Upper Westside – will begin a soft opening phase on Thursday, April 15.

Hours for the food hall will be Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with bar hours Monday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 22,000 square foot food hall includes TydeTate Kitchen, Sakura Ramen Bar, Morelli’s Ice Cream, Belen de la Cruz, Pomodoro Bella, Baked Kitchen South African Street Food, Monster Cravings, Cubanos ATL, Graffiti Breakfast, Flying Fish Sushi & Robata Grill, Bakerdude, Unbelibubble Tea House, Philly G. Steaks, Bahn Mi Station, Taqueria La Luz, and Sakura Sake & Gift Ideas.

The space also includes a large communal indoor/outdoor bar and expansive outdoor seating.

The Works is located at 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW. Find out more about the restaurants at chattahoocheefoodworks.com.