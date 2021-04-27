Art on the Atlanta BeltLine issues open call for artists for 12th annual exhibition

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.’s Arts and Culture Department has published a call for artists for the 12th annual Art on the Atlanta BeltLine exhibition.

The program invites artists across all mediums to participate via visual and performance art, sculpture, and the residency program. Proposals are due May 28, at noon and virtual information sessions for applicants will be held May 1 and May 19.

Details on each of the three open calls – for art and art professionals, sculpture professionals, and the residency program – and how to register to apply can be found at art.beltline.org/opencall.

Since 2010, Art on the Atlanta BeltLine has grown to be the largest temporary exhibition of its kind in the south, creating an outdoor, public gallery over 11 linear miles.