45th annual Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference set for April 22 – May 2

?The Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference (ATLFF) has announced the lineup and programming for the 45annual event taking place April 22 to May 2.

A dozen films from celebrated filmmakers and Hollywood studios will be presented at opening and closing night screenings and throughout the festival. These films will join the previously announced lineup of 170 works chosen from a record-breaking 9,400 submissions.

The Opening Night Presentation, sponsored by Moonshine Post-Production, will be “Socks on Fire,” from director Bo McGuire that details an estate battle between a homophobic sister and her drag queen brother in Hokes Bluff, Alabama. The film will screen both indoors and at the drive-in at Plaza Theatre on April 23, and will be preceded by performances from “Rupaul’s Drag Race” season 12 star Rock M. Sakura and local drag performers.

The Closing Night Presentation on May 1 will feature “The Dry,” a crime mystery starring Eric Bana about a federal agent who begins to connect the dots on two crimes that occurred decades apart.

Other “marquee films” scheduled include Academy Award-nominee Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in “Dream Horse,” Academy Award-nominee Riz Ahmed in “Mogul Mowgli,” Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz in “Nine Days,” Patti Harrison and Ed Helms in “Together Together,” and the premiere of “Carterland,” a documentary based on the presidency of Jimmy Carter directed by Georgia-raised brothers Jim and Will Pattiz.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, ATLFF 2021 will be presented via a mix of drive-in, virtual and socially distanced in-person screenings. As in 2020, the Creative Conference events will all be virtual. Drive-in screenings will be held at the Plaza, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave., and Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St., while in-person screenings will take place at the Plaza Theatre.

The full schedule of 188 films is now available at www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com and through the ATLFF app. Festival?passes and tickets for individual events?are on sale now on the site. Drive-in screenings cost $15-50 (depending on the number of people in the vehicle), virtual events cost $9.99 and tickets to in-person screenings cost $20. The virtual catalog is now accessible for pre-orders, and all virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.