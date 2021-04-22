22nd annual ART PAPERS Art Auction transitions to a hybrid model this year

By Saskia Benjamin

It’s no small feat to transform what is arguably Atlanta’s largest contemporary art auction and the city’s most highly anticipated art party of the year into a virtual event, but count on Art Papers to bring the fun, a bit of irreverence, and great art. This year’s theme nods to The Wizard of Oz, because lately it seems that there’s no place like home and things definitely aren’t as they appear.

In its 22nd year, we’ve transitioned the ART PAPERS Auction into a hybrid experience with 190 artworks on view by appointment from April 5-16 at Indie Studios in the Armour Ottley Loop, and an interactive virtual event on April 17, the same night the Auction closes.

The virtual program will be emceed by Ella/Saurus/Rex and Brigitte Bidet – hosts of the Wussy Magazine podcast “Good Judy.” The evening’s signature cocktail will be designed and presented by Elizabeth Ingram and Alton Brown from their Quarantine Quitchen. The program features familiar faces and friends of Art Papers including artists Cosmo Whyte and Tori Tinsley, members of our editorial team, and former program participants such as Laura Raicovich, author and interim director of the Leslie Lohman Museum of Art in NYC, all of whom will share how Art Papers has impacted their lives and enriches the lives of others.

We will miss the enormous party this year, but we are thrilled by the opportunity to pull back the curtain and share what Art Papers does during the other 364 days of the year: publishing crucial writing about art and culture, producing engaging educational programs, and supporting the careers of artists and writers.

Registration for the Auction is free with a suggested donation. There are Host Committee levels that come with a fun Party Box for the evening plus this year’s artist edition: a stereoscopic viewfinder with reels by ART PAPERS cover artists Dawit L. Petros, Jill Frank, and Daniel Rich. Upper-level patron hosts also receive an original artwork by Tori Tinsley.

To register, make an appointment to view artwork, bid, and watch the program, visit APAuction2021.givesmart.com.

Saskia Benjamin is the executive director of ART PAPERS (artpapers.org) an Atlanta-based and globally engaged arts nonprofit that for 45 years has published and presented diverse voices and critical perspectives on the cultural moments and urgent conversations happening in and beyond the art world.