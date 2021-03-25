Your Next Home Could Be In… Trilith 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of neighborhood snapshots – both inside and outside the Perimeter – to help guide you toward your potential new home.

Where is it? Just outside Fayetteville, GA in Fayette County. It’s about a 35 minute drive from Downtown.

What’s a Trilith? The name was inspired by Stonehenge in England, which forms a trilith – or doorway – with its two vertical stones supporting a third.

What are the homes like? The community is designed like a walkable European village with apartments, townhomes, micro-homes, and single-family homes. The homes, which are being marketed by Berkshire Hathaway, range in price from the $400s to $2+ million and feature fanciful architecture – think English stone cottage to Scandinavia modern. There’s a waiting list for the 263 existing apartments, with 300 more breaking ground in the fall. Tree house-inspired homes are also on the way.

What’s The Avengers connection? Trilith is also the new name of the former Pinewood Studios where the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and tv shows are made, including the recent hit WandaVision. Five new soundstages are being built now, along with a live audience television studio.

What are the amenities? Every home is adjacent to a landscaped park or pocket park, plus there’s a dog park, tennis, swimming, basketball courts, ping-pong court, playground, a 15-mile walking trail and more. A nine-screen luxury cinema and four-star boutique hotel are on the way, too.



What about shopping, dining and necessities? You already can’t get a seat at Hop City and Barleygarden Kitchen & Bar in Trilith Town Centre with more restaurants and retailers set to open starting in May. The 54,000 square foot Piedmont Wellness Center is also open for your healthcare needs. Supermarkets, shops and more dining are less than 15 minutes away in Fayetteville.

Who are my neighbors? According to Trilith president Rob Parker, there’s a mix of film industry folks from the West Coast, NYC, and London, art patrons, movie fans who want to be close to the action, millennials, empty-nesters and young couples pushing strollers. And, yes, you might even spot a movie star or two. Parker said demand for homes has been strong and more will be built starting this summer. “We’re building as fast as we can,” Parker said.

For more information, visit trilith.com.