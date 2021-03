Thousands of appointment slots are available at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium mass vaccination site in Downtown.

Fulton County Department of Health officials said they plan to administer 6,000 vaccines a day at the stadium.

The vaccine is free, requires no insurance or ID, and there are translators. The parking is free, too.

Learn more about eligibility and schedule your appointment at www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.