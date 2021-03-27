The Rough Draft guide to Intown’s favorite coffee houses and roasteries

Welcome to Rough Draft’s coffee house and roaster guide. We’ll be updating this list regularly, and we welcome your suggestions, too. Did we miss your favorite spot? Drop a line to chad@springspublishing.com and we’ll add it.

Apotheos Coffee Houses and Roastery
Locations in Virginia-Highland and Candler Park
Web: Apotheosroastery.com
Facebook: facebook.com/ApotheosRoastery
Instagram: @apotheosroastery

Atlanta Coffee Roasters
2205 Lavista Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Web: atlantacoffeeroasters.com
Facebook: facebook.com/atlantacoffeeroasters
Instagram: @atlantacoffeeroasters
Twitter: @AtlCoffeeRoast

Aurora Coffee
468 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Web: auroracoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/auroracoffee
Instagram: @auroracoffee
Twitter: @auroracoffee

Banjo Coffee
38 N Avondale Rd
Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Web: banjocoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/banjocoffee
Instagram: @banjocoffee

Bellwood Coffee
2011 Bolton Rd NW #109
Atlanta, GA 30318
Web: bellwoodcoffee.com
Instagram: @bellwoodcoffee

Blue Donkey Coffee Co.
Locations at Grant Park, Georgia Tech, Memorial Drive, Emory University, Peachtree Green Market, Peachtree City, and Roastery location in Fayetteville.
Web: bluedonkeycoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BlueDonkeyCoffee
Instagram: @bluedonkeycoffee
Twitter: @bluedonkeyiced

BRASH Coffee Roasters
Locations in Midtown, West Midtown, and Buckhead
Web: brashcoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BrashCoffeeRoasters
Instagram: @brashcoffee

Buteco
1039 Grant St SE Suite C-10
Atlanta, GA 30315
Web: butecoatlanta.com
Facebook: facebook.com/butecoatl
Instagram: @butecoatl
Twitter: @butecoatl

Cafe Intermezzo
Locations in Midtown, Dunwoody, Alpharetta, and the airport
Web: cafeintermezzo.com
Facebook: facebook.com/cafeintermezzo
Instagram: @cafeintermezzo

Chattahoochee Coffee Company
Locations at Walton Westside, Walton on the Chattahoochee and Riverview Landing
Web: chattahoocheecoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/chattahoocheecoffee
Instagram: @chattahoocheecoffee

Chrome Yellow Trading Co.
501 Edgewood Ave SE
Atlanta, Ga. 30312
Web: chromeyellowtradingco.com
Instagram: @chromeyellowtradingco
Twitter: @chromeyellow

Community Grounds Cafe
1297 McDonough Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30315
Web: communitygrounds.com
Facebook: facebook.com/communitygrounds
Instagram: @communitygroundsatl
Twitter: @communityground

Condesa Coffee
480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30312
Web: condesacoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/condesacoffee
Instagram: @condesacoffee
Twitter: @condesacoffee

Con Leche
181 Flat Shoals Ave., Unit 1
Atlanta, GA 30316
Web: conleche.com
Facebook: facebook.com/conlecheatl
Instagram: @conlecheatl

Dancing Goats
Location at Ponce City Market, Decatur, and Buckhead
Web: batdorfcoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dancinggoatscoffeebars
Instagram: @dancinggoats.coffeebar
Twitter: @dancinggoats

Docent Coffee
Web: docentcoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/docentcoffee
Instagram: @docentcoffee

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party
1645 McLendon Ave. NE
Atlanta, GA 303007
Web: drbombays.com
Facebook: facebook.com/drbombays

East Pole Coffee Co.
255 Ottley Dr NE #105
Atlanta, GA 30324
Web: eastpole.coffee
Facebook: facebook.com/eastpolecoffeeco
Instagram: @eastpolecoffeeco

Ebrick Coffee
Coffee shop closed, now roasting for delivery
Web::ebrikcoffeeroom.com
Facebook: facebook.com/ebrikcoffee
Instagram: @ebrickcoffeeroom

Grant Park Coffeehouse
753 Cherokee Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30315
Web: grantparkcoffeehouse.com
Facebook: facebook.com/grantparkcoffeehouse
Instagram: @grantparkcoffeehouse1

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse
Locations on Moreland Avenue, coming to Decatur and Westside
Web: hodgepodgecoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/hodgepodgecoffee
Instagram: @hodgepodgecoffee
Twitter: @hpcoffeehouse

Inman Perk Coffee
240 N. Highland Ave., Suite H
Atlanta, GA 30307
Facebook: facebook.com/InmanPerk
Instagram: @inmanperkatl

Java Cats Cafe
415 Memorial Dr. SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Web: javacatscafe.com
Instagram: @javacatscafe

Java Lords
1105 Euclid Ave.
Atlanta, GA 30307
Instagram: @javalords

JavaVino
579 N. Highland Ave.
Atlanta, GA 30307
Web: javavino.com
Facebook: facebook.com/javavino.atl
Instagram: @javavino
Twitter: @javavino

Joe’s Coffee Shop
510 Flat Shoals Ave.
Atlanta, GA 30316
Facebook: facebook.com/JoesCoffeeEAV

Little Tart Bakeshop
Locations at Krog Street Market, Grant Park, and Summerhill
Web: littletartatl.com
Facebook: facebook.com/thelittletart
Instagram: @littletartbakeshop

ParkGrounds
142 Flat Shoals Ave. SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Web: parkgroundsatl.com
Facebook: facebook.com/parkgrounds
Instagram: @parkgrounds
Twitter: @parkgrounds

PERC
2380 Hosea L Williams Dr NE,
Atlanta, GA 30317
Web. perccoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/percatlanta
Instagram: @percatlanta
Twitter: @perccoffee

Portrait Coffee
1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Web: Portrait.coffee
Facebook: .facebook.com/portraitcoffeeatl
Instagram: @portraitcoffee

Prevail Coffee Roasters
1050 Howell Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30318
Web: prevailcoffee.co
Facebook: facebook.com/prevailcoffeeco
Twitter: @prevailcoffee

Radio Roasters
2969 E Ponce de Leon Ave Suite 320
Decatur, GA 30030
Facebook: facebook.com/radioroasters
Instagram: @radioroasters
Twitter: @radioroasters

Refuge Coffee Co. Sweet Auburn
145 Auburn Ave NE Suite A
Atlanta, GA 30303
Web: refugecoffeeco.com
Facebook: Link
Instagram: @refugecoffeeco

Revelator Coffee Company
Web: revelatorcoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/RevelatorCoffeeCompany
Instagram: @revelatorcoffee

Spiller Park
1963 Hosea L Williams Dr SE #R106
Atlanta, GA 30317
Web: spillerpark.com
Facebook: facebook.com/spillerparkcoffee
Instagram: @spillerpark
Twitter: @spillerpark

Taproom Coffee
1963 Hosea L Williams Dr SE #R106
Atlanta, GA 30317
Web: taproomcoffee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/TaproomCoffee
Instagram: @taproomcoffee
Twitter: @TaproomCoffee

Terminus Coffee
3172 E Ponce de Leon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
Web: terminuscoffeeatl.com
Instagram: @terminuscoffeeatl

Three Heart Coffee
716 Ponce de Leon Place NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Web: threeheartcoffee.com
Instagram: @threeheartcoffeeroastery

Urban Grind
962 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Web: urbangrindatlanta.com
Facebook: facebook.com/UrbanGrindatlanta
Instagram: @urbangrindatl
Twitter: @UrbanGrindAtl

Village Coffee House
420 Seminole Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Facebook: Link
Instagram: @villagecoffeehouselittle5

Waller’s Coffee Shop
240 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Web: wallerscoffeeshop.com
Facebook: facebook.com/wallerscoffeeshop
Instagram: @wallerscoffeeshop
Twitter: @wallerscoffee

Xander Coffee
3637 Peachtree Rd NE Suite D
Atlanta, GA 30319
Facebook: facebook.com/XanderCoffeeATL
Instagram: @xandercoffeeatl 

Intown Staff