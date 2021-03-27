The Rough Draft guide to Intown’s favorite coffee houses and roasteries

Welcome to Rough Draft’s coffee house and roaster guide. We’ll be updating this list regularly, and we welcome your suggestions, too. Did we miss your favorite spot? Drop a line to chad@springspublishing.com and we’ll add it.

Apotheos Coffee Houses and Roastery

Locations in Virginia-Highland and Candler Park

Web: Apotheosroastery.com

Facebook: facebook.com/ApotheosRoastery

Instagram: @apotheosroastery

Atlanta Coffee Roasters

2205 Lavista Rd

Atlanta, GA 30329

Web: atlantacoffeeroasters.com

Facebook: facebook.com/atlantacoffeeroasters

Instagram: @atlantacoffeeroasters

Twitter: @AtlCoffeeRoast

Aurora Coffee

468 Moreland Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

Web: auroracoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/auroracoffee

Instagram: @auroracoffee

Twitter: @auroracoffee

Banjo Coffee

38 N Avondale Rd

Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Web: banjocoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/banjocoffee

Instagram: @banjocoffee

Bellwood Coffee

2011 Bolton Rd NW #109

Atlanta, GA 30318

Web: bellwoodcoffee.com

Instagram: @bellwoodcoffee

Blue Donkey Coffee Co.

Locations at Grant Park, Georgia Tech, Memorial Drive, Emory University, Peachtree Green Market, Peachtree City, and Roastery location in Fayetteville.

Web: bluedonkeycoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/BlueDonkeyCoffee

Instagram: @bluedonkeycoffee

Twitter: @bluedonkeyiced

BRASH Coffee Roasters

Locations in Midtown, West Midtown, and Buckhead

Web: brashcoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/BrashCoffeeRoasters

Instagram: @brashcoffee

Buteco

1039 Grant St SE Suite C-10

Atlanta, GA 30315

Web: butecoatlanta.com

Facebook: facebook.com/butecoatl

Instagram: @butecoatl

Twitter: @butecoatl

Cafe Intermezzo

Locations in Midtown, Dunwoody, Alpharetta, and the airport

Web: cafeintermezzo.com

Facebook: facebook.com/cafeintermezzo

Instagram: @cafeintermezzo

Chattahoochee Coffee Company

Locations at Walton Westside, Walton on the Chattahoochee and Riverview Landing

Web: chattahoocheecoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/chattahoocheecoffee

Instagram: @chattahoocheecoffee

Chrome Yellow Trading Co.

501 Edgewood Ave SE

Atlanta, Ga. 30312

Web: chromeyellowtradingco.com

Instagram: @chromeyellowtradingco

Twitter: @chromeyellow

Community Grounds Cafe

1297 McDonough Blvd.

Atlanta, GA 30315

Web: communitygrounds.com

Facebook: facebook.com/communitygrounds

Instagram: @communitygroundsatl

Twitter: @communityground

Condesa Coffee

480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30312

Web: condesacoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/condesacoffee

Instagram: @condesacoffee

Twitter: @condesacoffee

Con Leche

181 Flat Shoals Ave., Unit 1

Atlanta, GA 30316

Web: conleche.com

Facebook: facebook.com/conlecheatl

Instagram: @conlecheatl

Dancing Goats

Location at Ponce City Market, Decatur, and Buckhead

Web: batdorfcoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dancinggoatscoffeebars

Instagram: @dancinggoats.coffeebar

Twitter: @dancinggoats

Docent Coffee

Web: docentcoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/docentcoffee

Instagram: @docentcoffee

Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party

1645 McLendon Ave. NE

Atlanta, GA 303007

Web: drbombays.com

Facebook: facebook.com/drbombays

East Pole Coffee Co.

255 Ottley Dr NE #105

Atlanta, GA 30324

Web: eastpole.coffee

Facebook: facebook.com/eastpolecoffeeco

Instagram: @eastpolecoffeeco

Ebrick Coffee

Coffee shop closed, now roasting for delivery

Web::ebrikcoffeeroom.com

Facebook: facebook.com/ebrikcoffee

Instagram: @ebrickcoffeeroom

Grant Park Coffeehouse

753 Cherokee Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30315

Web: grantparkcoffeehouse.com

Facebook: facebook.com/grantparkcoffeehouse

Instagram: @grantparkcoffeehouse1

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse

Locations on Moreland Avenue, coming to Decatur and Westside

Web: hodgepodgecoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/hodgepodgecoffee

Instagram: @hodgepodgecoffee

Twitter: @hpcoffeehouse

Inman Perk Coffee

240 N. Highland Ave., Suite H

Atlanta, GA 30307

Facebook: facebook.com/InmanPerk

Instagram: @inmanperkatl

Java Cats Cafe

415 Memorial Dr. SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

Web: javacatscafe.com

Instagram: @javacatscafe

Java Lords

1105 Euclid Ave.

Atlanta, GA 30307

Instagram: @javalords

JavaVino

579 N. Highland Ave.

Atlanta, GA 30307

Web: javavino.com

Facebook: facebook.com/javavino.atl

Instagram: @javavino

Twitter: @javavino

Joe’s Coffee Shop

510 Flat Shoals Ave.

Atlanta, GA 30316

Facebook: facebook.com/JoesCoffeeEAV

Little Tart Bakeshop

Locations at Krog Street Market, Grant Park, and Summerhill

Web: littletartatl.com

Facebook: facebook.com/thelittletart

Instagram: @littletartbakeshop

ParkGrounds

142 Flat Shoals Ave. SE

Atlanta, GA 30316

Web: parkgroundsatl.com

Facebook: facebook.com/parkgrounds

Instagram: @parkgrounds

Twitter: @parkgrounds

PERC

2380 Hosea L Williams Dr NE,

Atlanta, GA 30317

Web. perccoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/percatlanta

Instagram: @percatlanta

Twitter: @perccoffee

Portrait Coffee

1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Web: Portrait.coffee

Facebook: .facebook.com/portraitcoffeeatl

Instagram: @portraitcoffee

Prevail Coffee Roasters

1050 Howell Mill Rd

Atlanta, GA 30318

Web: prevailcoffee.co

Facebook: facebook.com/prevailcoffeeco

Twitter: @prevailcoffee

Radio Roasters

2969 E Ponce de Leon Ave Suite 320

Decatur, GA 30030

Facebook: facebook.com/radioroasters

Instagram: @radioroasters

Twitter: @radioroasters

Refuge Coffee Co. Sweet Auburn

145 Auburn Ave NE Suite A

Atlanta, GA 30303

Web: refugecoffeeco.com

Facebook: Link

Instagram: @refugecoffeeco

Revelator Coffee Company

Web: revelatorcoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/RevelatorCoffeeCompany

Instagram: @revelatorcoffee

Spiller Park

1963 Hosea L Williams Dr SE #R106

Atlanta, GA 30317

Web: spillerpark.com

Facebook: facebook.com/spillerparkcoffee

Instagram: @spillerpark

Twitter: @spillerpark

Taproom Coffee

1963 Hosea L Williams Dr SE #R106

Atlanta, GA 30317

Web: taproomcoffee.com

Facebook: facebook.com/TaproomCoffee

Instagram: @taproomcoffee

Twitter: @TaproomCoffee

Terminus Coffee

3172 E Ponce de Leon Ave.

Scottdale, GA 30079

Web: terminuscoffeeatl.com

Instagram: @terminuscoffeeatl

Three Heart Coffee

716 Ponce de Leon Place NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Web: threeheartcoffee.com

Instagram: @threeheartcoffeeroastery

Urban Grind

962 Marietta St NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Web: urbangrindatlanta.com

Facebook: facebook.com/UrbanGrindatlanta

Instagram: @urbangrindatl

Twitter: @UrbanGrindAtl

Village Coffee House

420 Seminole Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

Facebook: Link

Instagram: @villagecoffeehouselittle5

Waller’s Coffee Shop

240 Dekalb Industrial Way

Decatur, GA 30033

Web: wallerscoffeeshop.com

Facebook: facebook.com/wallerscoffeeshop

Instagram: @wallerscoffeeshop

Twitter: @wallerscoffee

Xander Coffee

3637 Peachtree Rd NE Suite D

Atlanta, GA 30319

Facebook: facebook.com/XanderCoffeeATL

Instagram: @xandercoffeeatl