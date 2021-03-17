Suspect in custody after mass shooting that killed 8 at spas in Atlanta and Acworth

A suspect is in custody after a March 16 mass shooting left eight dead at massage parlors in Acworth and Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol officers arrested Robert Aaron Long, 21, in Crisp County in south Georgia just a few hours after he allegedly shot four Asian women at two different spas in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road. Three victims were found at Gold Spa, while a fourth was found across the street at Aromatherapy spa.

Earlier in the afternoon, Long is suspected of killing four and wounding a fifth at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth. Two Asian women, a white woman, and a white male were killed at the location, while a Hispanic male was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities in both jurisdictions said surveillance video place Long’s vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson SUV, at or near the scene of all three shooting locations.

A motive for the shootings has not been determined. According to Atlanta Police Department spokesman Sgt. John Chaffee, officers responded to the Piedmont Road incidents after a robbery in progress was reported to 911.

