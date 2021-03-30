Real Estate Briefs: Seven88 model homes, Ten29 West townhomes, Overture Powers Ferry, and more

Seven88 West Midtown, a new 22-story residential condo complex, has four model homes available for tours. Open by appointment, the model homes feature four unique floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms, offering options for a variety of buyer preferences. Hardwood floors, large windows, and lux kitchens are some of the details in the homes ranging in price from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. For more information, visit 788WestMidtown.com.

Goode Van Slyke Architecture has designed a new townhome community for well-known Atlanta developer Brock Built Homes. Ten29 West will include 61 boutique townhomes on the Westside featuring rooftop terraces with skyline views. The four-story buildings also feature three-bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, high ceilings and private two-car garages. The residential development is located along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near the location of Microsoft’s recently-announced campus. For more information, visit brockbuilt.com.

Overture Powers Ferry, Greystar’s newest 55+ active adult community, is now leasing for first move-ins this fall. The community will be home to 171 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, and will offer premium, resort-inspired amenities and services to residents. The community is situated in the heart of Cumberland – just north of Buckhead –near Powers Ferry and Windy Hill roads. Visit liveoverture.com/overturepowersferry for more information.

Bellwood Homes has announced it will build new homes on the Westside in the Grove Park, Almond Park and Carey Park neighborhoods. Bellwood’s new home offerings, which will be priced from $289,000, will feature one and two-level home designs ranging from 1,700 to more than 2,000 square feet. Bellwood Homes will exclusively partner with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty to handle sales for the new homes. For more information, visit BellwoodHomesATL.com.

Team Engel & Volkers Atlanta raised more than $32,730 for Special Olympics during the recent Polar Plunge event. Realtors Ken Covers and Scott Askew were the top two individual fundraisers. The Polar Plunge set a new all-time fundraising record with $178,000.

Robin Blass and her team, including daughter Lauren Blass, have joined the team at Harry Norman, Realtors. With decades of experience in the Atlanta real estate industry, the Blass team closed 110 transactions totaling over $60 million total sales in 2020.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta was recently announced as a winner of the Platinum Award for outstanding performance at the annual Realogy Advantage Network conference. Award recognition is based on performance results related to a wide variety of metrics including customer service, cost management, and effective analysis and marketing of homes.