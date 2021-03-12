Public Safety Briefs: Armed robbery suspect sought; homicide arrest; police reform survey

Police believe that two armed robberies and a carjacking Feb. 11 in Buckhead and the Westside were committed by the same person. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the first incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at the AMLI Piedmont Heights apartment complex. The victim was walking toward her parked car when she was approached by a male brandishing a handgun. The robber demanded the keys to the car, a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, and then fled the scene in the vehicle. The second incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. on the Westside. According to APD, the victim used an ATM at 1145 Centre St., then entered an apartment building. A male pointed a handgun at her and demanded her money. The robber then fled the area in a silver Buick. A photo taken from a security camera shows the alleged suspect wearing a dark cap, a white face mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Vans clothing logo, ripped jeans or pants, and sneakers. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Anyone with information can call (404) 577-8477 or see the Crime Stoppers website.

APD has made an arrest in the Feb. 25 murder of Solomon Howard, 34, who was found shot to death inside vehicle on I-20 eastbound near the I-75/85 ramp. Investigators discovered that the initial incident occurred at 911 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW. Homicide detectives were able to identify Alphonso McCoy, 19, as the suspect in this case. With the assistance of the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Auto Crimes Enforcement Units (ACE), Fugitive Units were able to successfully locate McCoy at 1121 Jones Ave NW and take him into custody without incident on March 11. He is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

A new online survey lets those who live and work in the city comment on a review of the Atlanta Police Department’s potential reforms. The survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/ATLPoliceReform, does not specify an end date for input. The intent is for the public to “express their views and perceptions of public safety and police reform,” according to the survey introduction. It is specifically for Atlanta residents and those who work in the city to comment about the work of APD and not other police agencies. According to its introduction, respondents’ comments are confidential. The survey will not work on Firefox browsers, the introduction says.