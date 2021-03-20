Property Spotlight: Poncey-Highland condo has century-old charm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you want to be in walking distance of Manuel’s Tavern, Plaza Theatre, and plenty of other shops and restaurants, this historic Poncey-Highland condo might be your next home.

This move-in ready 1BR/1BA with an office space was built in 1920 and has the period charm alongside modern appliances and touches. The top floor end unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, custom closets and window treatments, washer/dryer in unit and plenty of storage space.

Located at 1144 Blue Ridge Avenue, the asking price is $224,900 and is listed by Sharif K Nemley and Ivan Merriweather of The Element Group. See more photos and details at this link.