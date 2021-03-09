Property Spotlight: Historic Druid Hills home transformed into townhomes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A historic Druid Hills mansion has been transformed into two townhomes, and one of them is available now for $1.8 million.

The 4-bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home sits opposite the Olmsted Linear Park at 1609 South Ponce de Leon Ave.

Beautifully renovated by custom builder Philip Clark with the architectural guidance of Linda MacArthur, Unit B has 10-foot ceilings, an open kitchen/family room with connectivity to the dining room and French doors out to a stone patio. Upstairs is a master suite and two additional en-suite bedrooms.

Period gardens and a two-car garage with carriage house above is also a unique feature of the circa-1926 property.

The townhome is being marketed by Jim Getzinger with Compass. For more photos and information, visit this link.