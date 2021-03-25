Police investigating man who brought six guns, body armor into Publix at Atlantic Station

Just two days after a gunman killed 10 at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket, Atlanta Police arrested a 22-year-old man on March 24 who came to the Publix at Atlantic Station armed with six guns and body armor.

The suspect, Rico Marley, was spotted carrying a rifle and body armor as he entered the supermarket just after 1 p.m. and went straight to the public restroom. A manager called police, who apprehended Marley.

Officers discovered Marley was carrying five additional concealed guns and rounds of ammunition. He was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct.

Why Marley came to the busy supermarket with the weapons is still unknown and part of an ongoing investigation. WSB-TV reporter Matt Johnson tweeted a photo of the guns and ammunitions seized by police.

This is a picture I obtained of the 6 guns, and ammo, found on the 22 year old suspect at the Atlantic Station Publix today. Police have said he was found with 5 but there appears to be one more handgun. Intentions of the suspect are still unknown. https://t.co/gMZBvbwWT8 pic.twitter.com/kQG9VgSfOx — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) March 25, 2021

The incident at Atlantic Station came shortly after another shooting at the Arts Center MARTA station. The suspect was taken into custody, while the victim grazed in the leg was also being treated, according to police.