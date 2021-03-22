PHOTOS: Westside BeltLine Connector officially opens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Brian Sintos

The PATH Foundation in partnership with the Atlanta BeltLine, and City of Atlanta Parks Department recently held a ribbon cutting for the Westside BeltLine Connector (WBC). The project includes 1.7 new miles of trail beginning in Downtown at the intersection of Northside Drive and Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd.

The WBC passes the Georgia World Congress Center and connects several Westside neighborhoods before intersecting with the future extension of the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, just east of Marietta Blvd.

The WBC is part of a larger project 10-mile connection from PATH’s Silver Comet Trail in Cobb County. It will ultimately provide trail-users a direct route to and through the heart of the city. Through this new connection, Atlanta will be the only major U.S. city with a trail emerging from its city center and stretching 100+ miles into a neighboring state.