Officials release names of all the victims in Atlanta, Cherokee spa shootings

The names of all the victims from the March 16 mass shootings in Atlanta and Cherokee County have been released by officials in both communities.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the four Asian American women killed at the Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa on Piedmont Road as Soon C. Park, 74; Hyun J. Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong A. Yue, 63.

The four victims at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County were identified as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44. A fifth victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was wounded and remains at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Randy Park, the 23-year-old son of Hyun J. Grant who was shot at Gold Spa, started a GoFundMe page to help care for his younger brother and find a new place for them to live. More than $950,000 had been raised as of Friday afternoon. “She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I,” Park wrote.

The killer, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long from Woodstock, could face hate crime charges if investigators determine he targeted Asian workers at the spas. Long has confessed, but said eliminating temptations to his “sexual addiction” was the motivation behind the murders.

