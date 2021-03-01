News Briefs: Weekend shootings; COVID vaccine update; city designates new landmark building

One person is dead and 11 others wounded after a weekend of gun violence across the city. A man was found shot to death on Feb. 27 around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive. Investigators believe two men were arguing over a car. The other shootings wounded people in disputes outside a nightclub, during a drug transaction gone wrong, and a drive-by shooting at a home, according to a report in the AJC. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called in to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred Feb. 27 at the BP Gas Station at 448 Boulevard in Grant Park. An off-duty Georgia State Patrol officer trying to breakup a fight between two men in the store was threatened with a knife and shot the suspect, who is in critical condition at Grady Hospital, according to a GBI press release.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine would be coming to Georgia soon. “The Georgia Department of Public Health expects that approximately 83,000 doses will be made available in the first week, and our goal is to get those vaccines administered as quickly as possible,” Kemp said in a press release. The GDPH reported on Friday that 2,048,591 total vaccine doses have been administered in Georgia. Kemp also extended the public health state of emergency through April 6. You can read this governor’s executive orders here.

The Fuller-Freedom House has been designated a City of Atlanta Landmark Building giving it the highest level of protection under the city’s historic preservation ordinance. The property at 556 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. is well-known as a “Freedom House,” when its buildings served as an unofficial headquarters for the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) during the Civil Rights Movement. “The Fuller-Freedom House was a place of refuge, rest and nourishment for many SNCC members—including Congressman John Lewis, Stokely Carmichael and my aunt Ruby Doris Smith Robinson,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “This Landmark designation will protect not only the property, but Atlanta’s legacy of leading on voting and civil rights in America.”