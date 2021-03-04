News Briefs: More vaccination sites; Fulton election director keeps job; APD makes homicide arrests

With Georgia ranked last in getting people vaccinated for COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp announced at a March 3 press conference that five new mass vaccination sites would open around the state. The sites – located in Chatham, Ware, Washington, Bartow, and Muscogee counties – will begin operation on March 17 with teachers and school staff a priority. “With expanded eligibility beginning March 8 and 75,000 currently eligible Georgians on a wait list for appointments at our operating mass vaccination sites, demand for the vaccine is still very high,” Kemp said. “We can and should do more to make absolutely certain that more doses are getting into the arms of eligible Georgians quickly, and these additional sites will help those efforts.” For more information on the five new mass vaccination sites, click here. To register for appointments at the mass vaccination sites, visit www.MyVaccineGeorgia.com.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted March 3 to keep its embattled elections director, Richard Barron. Last month, the county’s election board vote to fire Barron after receiving criticism for his handling of the Presidential and Senate runoff. “This puts to an end the debate or confusion about Barron’s future in his current role,” the Board of Commissioners said in a media statement. “According to Georgia law, the Board of Commissioners has the final say on the selection of the county’s election superintendent.” The Board also approved the appointment of former Atlanta City Councilman Alex Wan as the new chairman of the Board of Registration and Elections. The current chairwoman, Mary Cooney, recently resigned citing health concerns.

The Atlanta Police Department has made arrests in the Dec. 28, 2020 murder of Yohance Adams Jr. Warrants were issued for Sharod Washington, 20, and Joshua Martin, 19, for felony murder, home invasion, and burglary. The APD Fugitive Unit began found and arrested Washington on Feb. 18 in southwest Atlanta. Then on Feb. 28, Martin turned himself in at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters.