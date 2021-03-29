News Briefs: Mall West End sold; drag racing bill passes; pandemic financial assistance

New York City development firm Tishman Speyer, the company behind the redevelopment of Yankee Stadium and Rockefeller Center, has bought the Mall West End and will demolish it to make way for a new mixed-use development. The AJC reports the company will build a new office, retail and residential complex at the site.

House Bill 534, designed to crackdown on street and drag racing, is headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The bill will allow courts to suspend drivers licenses for up to a year, impose fines as high as $5,000, and there could be prison time for repeat offenders. Those who promote drag racing could also be charged and fined under the new law.

The City of Atlanta is expected to receive more than $100 million dollars in pandemic relief funding via the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Through an administrative order, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has directed the City’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer to develop allocations for the funds likely to be awarded from the federal American Rescue Plan. The city will also allocate $15.2 million in funding for the COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance program. The United Way of Greater Atlanta (UWGA) is administering ATL Strong’s rental assistance funds. To date, nearly 6,000 Atlanta households have been served, with an average grant of $5,000. Households and individuals who have not yet applied may do so in April through the City’s ATLStrong website, through the UWGA, or by calling 211.