New Restaurant Radar: Bar Vegan, Botica, Girl Diver, Highland Bistro and more

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole has opened Bar Vegan on the second floor of Ponce City Market’s Food Hall. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, egg rolls, cauliflower wings, mushroom cheesesteaks, sweet potato tater tots, spins on Slutty Vegan favorites, as well as beer, wine and cocktails. Visit barveganatl.com for more info.

Chef Mimmo Alboumeh has opened Botica in the former Watershed space at 1820 Peachtree Road offering tastes of Mexico and Spain. Full menu at eatbotica.com.

Girl Diver in Madison Yards, 955 Memorial Drive, Suite 510, offers by-the-pound seafood, platters for sharing, and a mix of Chinese and Vietnamese comfort food. Visit girldiveratlanta.com for more.

Isaac White and Anthony Singleton have opened Highland Bistro in the former Chef’d Up space at Highland Walk, 701 Highland Ave. The menu features burgers, wings, hot dogs, sandwiches, vegan options and more. Full menu at Postmates and Uber Eats.

Incoming

Doughnut Dollies: The Marietta-based doughnut shop, owned by chef Anna Gatti and Chris Gatti, will open a third location in Virginia-Highland. (Spring)

Maepole: The Athens favorite is opening its build-your-bowl meets Southern meat-and-three at a second location in Summerhill. (Summer)

`MUJO: Castellucci Hospitality Group’s Westside pop-up sushi bar will open in its own space next door to Cooks & Soldiers. (Summer)

Shake Shack: New location in Piedmont Park location. (Late 2021)