Mixed-use residential towers planned for Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper properties in Midtown

The Midtown block home to Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper restaurants is slated to become a mixed-use development featuring 38 and 32 story towers.

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) got its first look at plans for the towers from Middle Street Partners at its March 9 meeting. The Juniper Street project would span the entire block between 10th and 11th Streets.

Brock Hudgins Architects led the presentation to the DRC ,which showed 38 and 32 story towers with 470 units (studio to three bedroom units), 9,500 square feet of street level retail and a shared parking deck.

The developers said they would work with Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper’s parent company, Metrotainment, to provide space for both of the LGBTQ+ favorites if they want to return. Both establishments have been on the block in converted bungalows for around 30 years. Metrotainment said it would close both of the eateries in June.

The DRC had questions about a planned curb cut at Juniper, screening for the parking deck, expansion of the retail storefronts, and the feasibility of burying existing power lines.

The committee requested the applicant address their concerns and return to provide updated plans at its April meeting.