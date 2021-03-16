Midtown Connector park kicks off community conversation series with video

The MCP Foundation has released the first in a series of virtual community conversations on the Midtown Connector Transportation Improvement Project (MCTIP), which envisions a 25-acre park capping I-75-85 from North Avenue to 10th Street.

The first video, called “A Greener Heart for Atlanta,” provides an overview of the project. You can watch the video above or at abetterconnector.com/ community/, where you can also leave comments on the project.

The park would reconnect a number of surface streets broken in the late 1950s when the Downtown Connector was built and divided the city. Ponce de Leon Avenue, 4th Street and 6th street would bisect the park at grade. A winding, raised walkway would mean pedestrians and bicyclists could traverse the length of the park uninterrupted by vehicle traffic.

