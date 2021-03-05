Mass vaccination site to open soon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The White House has announced the opening of a Community Vaccination Center at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown.

State and local officials were meeting today to discuss the logistics of opening the mass vaccination site at the stadium.

The additional inoculations administered at the location will further expand access to the vaccine for residents who are most affected by COVID-19, according to a press release from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office.

The site will be capable of administering approximately 6,000 shots a day — 42,000 doses per week — operating seven days a week for eight weeks.

“Thank you to President Biden and his Administration for delivering on their commitment to the people of Atlanta,” Bottoms said in a statement. “Last month, I had the honor of joining a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House to discuss the needs of our communities, particularly equity in vaccine distribution. Today’s announcement further solidifies that the needs of the people of Atlanta remain a priority for the Biden Administration.”

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the announcement and his Press Secretary Mallory Blount issued this statement: “Governor Kemp is proud to partner with the federal government, Fulton County, and private partners to vaccinate more Georgians at the Mercedes Benz stadium. By working together at a federal, state, and local level, we can save lives and get Georgians back to normal.”