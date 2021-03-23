Market Guide: Intown’s farmers markets offering fresh produce, homemade goods

Spring is the prefect time to visit the myriad of farmers markets around Intown, offering produce, fresh food, and other handmade good from local vendors. Check out our handy guide to the markets and be sure to follow social distancing guidelines while you shop.

Community Farmers Markets Group

After operating its markets as pick-up only during 2020, CFM is set to reopen its markets in Ponce City Market (March 24), East Atlanta Village (March 25), Decatur (March 31), ane Virginia-Highland (April 22). CFM also operates year-round markets in Grant Park and Oakhurst Markets, as well as partnering with MARTA to operate markets at Bankhead, West End, Five Points, College Park, and H.E. Holmes stations. To see the full schedule, visit cfmatl.org.

Freedom Farmers’ Market

The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. year round at the Carter Center in Poncey-Highland. You’ll find fresh produce, grass fed meats, dairy including cheeses, yogurt, butter, milk, farm fresh eggs, handmade pasta and preserves, baked goods, coffee and more. For more information, visit freedomfarmersmkt.com.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

The annual Green Market at Piedmont Market continues every Saturday through Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the 12th Street gate. More than 40 vendors offer fresh goods and there are also chef demonstrations, food prep demonstration, children’s activities and history tours. For more details, visit piedmontpark.org/green-market.

Morningside Farmers’ Market

Open year-round, this neighborhood market has moved to the Morningside Presbyterian Church parking lot at 1411 N. Morningside Drive has been a Saturday morning favorite for more than 20 years. All produce sold at the market is certified organic and you’ll also find freshly prepared foods, baked goods, artisan crafts, flowers and more. Market hours are 8 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit morningsidemarket.com.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Located in the parking lot at Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, the market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through mid-December. Fresh produce, artisan crafts and more are on offer. The market is encouraging shoppers to pre-order from vendors and pick up their produce on market day to help with social distancing. For more details, visit peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Located at 22 N. Avondale Road, the market is open year-round on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering produce, freshly prepared food, baked goods, flowers, plants, and more. Visit avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org.