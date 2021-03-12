In the Mix: Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson on how he unwinds, plus his playlist

Atlanta United doesn’t kick off its new season until April 6, but defender Miles Robinson has been working hard in preparation for a pre-season friendly with South Georgia Tormenta at AU’s training ground in Marietta on Saturday, March 13. It’s a big weekend for Robinson, who will also be celebrating his 24th birthday on March 14 (Happy Birthday, Miles!). We caught up with the outfield player and Poncey-Highland resident to talk about how he spends his downtime in the ATL and what’s on his Spotify playlist.

Q. With the new Atlanta United season opening in April, we know you’ve been in serious training mode. How do you relax and unwind when you’re not on the pitch?

A. When I am not training I like to go on long bike rides while listening to music and go out to eat with friends. I also like to read and play FIFA ’21.

Q. What are some of your favorite restaurants in ATL and what do you recommend from the menu?

A. Some of my favorite restaurants are Char Korean Bar & Grill in Inman Park. I would recommend the corn and fried rice. I also enjoy Superica at Krog Street Market for their tasty cuisine. And if I am trying to go to brunch, I enjoy going to Pancake Social at Ponce City Market for their delicious pancakes.

Q. When friends and family come to visit, where do you take them to give them an authentic look at the city?

A. I take them to The Roof at Ponce City Market to get a look at the skyline of the city. On a sunny day, I will take them out to the BeltLine and Piedmont Park. On a rainy day, I might take them to Lenox Mall.

Q. When you have time to travel, what’s one of your favorite destinations?

A. I love to go back home to Boston, Massachusetts where I was born and raised to see my family and friends. I soon hope to travel to the Caribbean.

Q. What album or song has been on repeat lately?

A. “SHELTER” by VIC MENSA, Wyclef Jean, and Chance the Rapper.