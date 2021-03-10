Georgia adds 55+ and those with ‘high-risk’ medical conditions to vaccine eligibility

Georgians 55 and older as well as those with high-risk medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expansion on March 10 and encouraged eligible Georgian to find vaccination locations and make an appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com.

“High-risk” medical conditions include asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, liver disease, neurologic conditions (Dementia, ALS, Parkinson’s), overweight and obesity (BMI > 25 kg), pulmonary fibrosis, Sickle Cell disease, and thalassemia. Read more about the definitions at this link from the CDC.

This past Monday, teachers and school staff were added to the vaccine eligibility list. Atlanta Public Schools is planning to hold a mass vaccination event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in March and April for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is gearing up to become a federal mass vaccination site and 10 other state-run sites are operational around Georgia.

The CDC has ranked Georgia the worst in the nation for delivering the coronavirus inoculations.