Eco Briefs: Forest restoration, Blue Heron seeks artists, spring bird workshop, Earthshare co-directors

Trees Atlanta is hosting a month of events – both live and virtual – including Forest Restoration in Kirkwood on Saturday, March, 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants to help maintain healthy tree growth in the neighborhood. To register, read safety guidelines, and get location information, visit this link.

Blue Heron Nature Preserve seeks proposals for works by contemporary artists to design projects for the Art in Nature exhibit. This annual six-week outdoor installation curated by Blue Heron Artist in Residence Steven L. Anderson with the theme “Into the Wild” opens on April 24. Projects must be an outdoor piece that is integrated within the thirty-acre City of Atlanta nature preserve. Artworks may be site-specific. Durability and ephemerality in outdoor conditions must be considered. Visitors will enjoy the beauty of Blue Heron and these artworks while social distancing with its #SpreadYourWings campaign. Submissions are due March. 14 by 11:59 pm EST. Selected artworks will be announced by March 19. For more details, see https://bhnp.org/art-of-nature. Also be sure to check out BHP’s current exhibit, [Cloud & Table] by artist In Kyoung Chun at the Preserve, 4055 Roswell Road

Georgia Audubon will host its spring workshop, What’s That Bird?, virtually on Wednesday, March 31, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Conservation Director Adam Betuel will walk participants through some of the most difficult and commonly encountered identification challenges of the state’s resident, breeding, and migratory bird species. The cost is $15 for members, $20 fro non-members. To register, visit this link.

EarthShare Georgia, the organization that connects people to eco-friendly nonprofits, will have co-executive directors for 2021: Jami Buck-Vance and Madeline Reamy. Buck-Vance will take the lead on business development, communications, and marketing, while Reamy will continue to lead on daily operations as well as program planning. For more about the organization, visit earthsharega.org.