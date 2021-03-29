Colony Square’s food hall set to open in June, adds two new concepts

Colony Square’s new Politan Row food hall will hold its official grand opening celebration June 24-26.

Jack Bai’s hibachi bowl concept Gekko and Michaela Merrick’s Creole-Mexican street taco concept Pretty Little Tacos are the latest additions to the Midtown food hall’s roster. This will be the brick and mortar debut for both concepts.

“Opening a new business is risky, but opening a new business during a pandemic was unheard of,” said Merrick. “While it was challenging, I learned a lot about myself and my business and was blown away by the support received from the community. I’ve been looking to expand and Politan Row was the perfect opportunity. I am so excited to be a part of this unique experience and to bring my tacos to the hustle and bustle of Peachtree and 14th Streets.”

The grand opening celebration for Politan Row will kick off on Thursday, June 24 with a ticketed VIP event, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 25, and all-day festivities for the community to enjoy on Saturday, June 26.

The new eateries will join the previously announced Federal Burger, Bun Mi Grill, and YOM.